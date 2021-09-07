How over 2-acre CAA lands were transferred to Sindh govt? FIA inquires

KARACHI: The federal investigation agency (FIA) has summoned at least 12 civil aviation authority (CAA) officials over the transfer of more than two acres of aviation authority’s land to the Sindh government, ARY News reported.

The investigation watchdog has called in for investigation the CAA officials including the deputy director-general and others from the estate department, commercial, and headquarters, in the two days spanning September 7-9.

The land was transferred by the CAA to the Sindh government in 2001 and thus some of the officials have been retired from their posts now and some have assumed quite senior posts, two decades after.

Sugar miller moves SHC against FIA action over ‘hoarding’

Separately in the FIA scene, the Sindh High Court (SHC) took up a petition filed by an owner of a sugar mill against the federal watchdog for allegedly registering a fake case against him hoarding sugar.

A bench of the SHC admitted the petition for hearing and directed the FIA official investigating the case to turn up before it on the next hearing along with the case record.

The petitioner’s lawyer alleged that FIA registered a frivolous case against his client and pleaded with the judge to order quashing of the case and restrain the agency from harassing him.