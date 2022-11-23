FIA registers case on 113 PIA employees over fake degrees

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agencies (FIA) on Wednesday filed a case on at least 113 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees for allegedly having fake degrees, ARY News reported.

According to details, the FIA has lodged an FIA against 113 PIA employees including 18 women, for securing jobs on fake degrees. The case has been issued in the PIA head office’s report.

According to details, a total of 457 government employees were found to have fake degrees. All the 113 PIA employees reportedly having fake degrees are from Lahore, the report read.

An earlier PIA report on November 22, in the last three years the airline provided over 22,600 tickets to its officers and employees, the data provided by the Aviation Ministry shows, ARY News reported.

According to the data on PIA income and expenses provided by the Minister of Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique, over 22,600 free tickets were provided to PIA officers and employees in the last three years.

The airline earned a total of Rs328.67 billion in the last three years and spent a total of Rs148.40 billion on operational expenses.

PIA earned a total of Rs147 billion in 2019, Rs95 billion in 2020, and Rs86 billion in 2021. In 2019, the authority spent a total of R7.55 billion on salaries, and reparations, and Rs38.88 billion in 2020.

