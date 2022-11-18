PIA planes escape dangerous accidents after hitting birds

KARACHI: Two planes of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have escaped dangerous accidents after hitting birds at Karachi airport, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Two PIA planes escaped accidents after hitting birds at Karachi as the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) failed to curb the bird strike incidents yet.

Sources told ARY News that a Karachi-Peshawar flight, PK-350, was struck by a bird while taking off from Karachi airport. Another flight from Lahore to Karachi, PK-305, was hit by a bird during landing at Karachi airport.

The pilot of flight PK-350 immediately landed back at the Karachi airport after the bird strike. Moreover, the officials started an inspection of another flight, PK-305, for the damages after the bird strike.

READ: 30 PIA PLANES HIT BY BIRDS IN 2022: REPORT

The PCAA failed to install a modern system to curb the bird strike. The PIA spokesperson confirmed the bird strike incidents.

In July, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane had made a landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore after being hit by a bird, in yet another incident of the bird strike that could endanger flight safety.

A PIA flight from Jeddah, PK-860, had to land at the Lahore airport after being hit by a bird. “The engine of the Boeing-777 miraculously survived damage from the hit,” they said adding that the plane was later allowed to leave for Dammam after an inspection from engineers.

At least 30 Pakistan International Airline (PIA) planes were hit by birds in the first half of 2022. The airline had issued a report regarding planes hit by birds in the first half of 2022.

Comments