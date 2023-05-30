FIA requests land allocation from CAA at all airports

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has formally requested the allocation of over five acres of land from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to accommodate their employees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, FIA immigration penned down a letter to CAA highlighted the pressing issues faced by their officers and staff, particularly women, during their daily commute.

The letter stated that the current transportation arrangements made it hard for FIA personnel to travel to and from their duty stations as they find it difficult to reach the airport on time via public transport.

The FIA urged the authorities to allocate suitable space at all airports nationwide to address the accommodation requirements of their personnel.

READ: ‘Doubtful reputation’: FIA takes action against immigration officials at Karachi airport

Furthermore, the letter emphasized the security risks faced by FIA personnel, particularly during late hours.

The FIA’s request for land allocation included specific demands for several airports across the country.

For Islamabad Airport, the FIA sought 2 acres of land, while Karachi Airport required 10 acres. Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, 38 employees necessitated 4 kanals of land, while in Sialkot, 71 employees required the same.

In Lahore, the FIA demanded 4 kanals of land to accommodate 100 employees, and in Peshawar, 53 employees required the same allocation. Similarly, Quetta required 4 kanals of land for 16 employees, and 1 acre of land for 38 employees.