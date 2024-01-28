FIA seals fake veterinary medicine factory in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday conducted a raid and sealed a factory allegedly involved in manufacturing fake veterinary medicine in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The FIA officials claimed to have found a significant quantity of prohibited chemicals in the company’s office allegedly involved in manufacturing counterfeit medicines, located in the Iqbal Town area of Lahore.

During the operation, the FIA confiscated crucial records, including bogus documents.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the suspect of the group had been arrested a few days earlier, leading to the raid of the main office based on information provided by the arrested individuals.

The suspects had established a network of dealers across the province, engaging in the production of fake veterinary medicines and fraudulent companies.