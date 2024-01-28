19.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 29, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

FIA seals fake veterinary medicine factory in Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday conducted a raid and sealed a factory allegedly involved in manufacturing fake veterinary medicine in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The FIA officials claimed to have found a significant quantity of prohibited chemicals in the company’s office allegedly involved in manufacturing counterfeit medicines, located in the Iqbal Town area of Lahore.

During the operation, the FIA confiscated crucial records, including bogus documents.

READ: DRAP seals ‘fake medicine’ factory in Karachi

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the suspect of the group had been arrested a few days earlier, leading to the raid of the main office based on information provided by the arrested individuals.

The suspects had established a network of dealers across the province, engaging in the production of fake veterinary medicines and fraudulent companies.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.