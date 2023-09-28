33.9 C
FIA seizes luxury vehicles owned by showroom owner in Karachi

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle team seized four luxury vehicles in a trade-based money laundering case, ARY News reported on Thursday. 

According to details, the FIA continues to investigate car showroom owners in order to catch ‘trade-based’ money laundering in Karachi. 

In the latest action, FIA team raided a car showroom at Khalid bin Waleed road and seized four luxury vehicles including, Land Cruiser, Audi and others. 

The vehicles were seized as the showroom owner failed to present proof of import of the vehicles. 

The officials further said that the car showroom owner was asked multiple times to appear before the FIA team, but he did not.

Read more: Businessman’s house raided in Karachi, foreign currency recovered

The agency further said notice has been issued to the owners of Karachi’s thirteen car showrooms. 

Earlier, the FIA officials raided the residence of a businessman Aziz Seekha in Karachi in which they recovered a huge amount of foreign and Pakistani currency and prize bonds.

FIA raided businessman Aziz Seekha’s house in Karachi on September 26 at 8:45 pm. The joint raid was conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency, police and the officials of the sensitive agency.

During the raid, the security officials recovered 23,000 US dollars, over 26 million Pakistani currency, prize bonds worth 5.4 million and two mobile phones.

