FIA starts probe into land occupation allegations against PCAA

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) committee has started the investigation into the alleged occupation of land by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has begun its probe into the land occupation allegations against the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

The six-member committee will work under the supervision of FIA Additional Director-General (DG) Shakeel Durrani, whereas, FIA Director Sindh Zone II Muhammad Younus Chandio will be its chairman.

The committee members include Dr Muhammad Farooq, Rabia Qureshi, Nadeem Ahmed Chachar, Syed Ehsen Zulfiqar and Rahat Khan.

READ: FAKE LICENCE SCANDAL: FIA ARRESTS SUSPECTED PILOT, TWO CAA OFFICERS

The acting FIA Sindh director Dr Farooq had issued orders for the constitution of the probe committee.

The committee was tasked to generate a report regarding the utilisation of 209-acre of land allotted to the PCAA in 1902 for the Jinnah Terminal.

It is important to mention here that the FIA director-general (DG) is bound to submit a report to the Supreme Court (SC) following the top court’s directives issued on October 29.

Earlier in September, the agency had summoned at least 12 civil aviation authority officials over the transfer of more than two acres of aviation authority’s land to the Sindh government.

READ: PILOTS FAKE LICENCE FIASCO: FIA SUMMONS CAA DIRECTOR LICENCING

The investigation watchdog had called in for investigation the PCAA officials including the deputy director-general and others from the estate department, commercial, and headquarters, in the two days spanning September 7-9.

The land was transferred by the CAA to the Sindh government in 2001 and thus some of the officials have been retired from their posts now and some have assumed quite senior posts, two decades after.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!