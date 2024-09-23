FIA submits supplementary challan against PTI founder in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday submitted a supplementary challan in Toshakhana case against former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The challan submitted to the court of Special Judge Central has a list of 24 witnesses in the case. The FIA challan stated that concrete evidence are available against the PTI founder and his wife in Toshakhana case.

The evidence have proved that the husband and wife allegedly took financial benefits via corruption and illegal means, the challan stated and added that the “former premier acquired Bulgarian necklace at lower rate from Toshakhana by using his position”.

According to the NAB, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were ‘involved’ in the unauthorised sale of valuable items including brand watches and diamond and gold jewelry. The NAB also accused the PTI founder and his wife of selling the gifts without being legally owned or deposited in the Toshakhana as required by law.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail