FIA submits money laundering report against Pervaiz Elahi’s Family

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted the report in Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding Money Laundering Case against PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son, Rasikh Elahi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a report to the LHC regarding the money laundering case against the son of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and his two daughters-in-law.

The report states that a Punjab Assembly’s peon, Qaiser Bhatti, met with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi, Zara and Tehreem Elahi and transactions corruption money of Rs 325 million to the Chaudhry family’s accounts.

The report further reveals that the assets of Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti exceed his known sources of income, and he is involved in money laundering transactions with Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and Zara Elahi as well as involved in unexplained banking transactions.

According to the report, Qaiser Iqbal conducted transactions without any apparent justification involving 11 individuals and three companies.

Similarly, Tehreem Elahi, the wife of Moonis Elahi, had transactions of Rs 27 million without any clear explanations.

Furthermore, Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi had transactions of Rs 83 million and Rs 5 million respectively. Meanwhile, a total of Rs 129.8 million transactions was conducted by Qaiser Bhatti.

The report submitted at LHC highlights that in the light of the Anti-Corruption report, a case has been filed against Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and Zara Elahi, while the Financial Monitoring Unit initiated an investigation against the peon.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigations indicate Qaiser Iqbal’s involvement in suspicious transactions worth Rs 175 million.

Bank records reveal that the constable’s accounts have a turnover of Rs 811 million and €4,000, while Rs 325 million were transferred to the Chaudhry family through Qaiser Bhatti’s accounts. Based on transactions with the peon, Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and Moneeb Elahi’s wife were summoned.

The FIA has requested the LHC to dismiss the request made by Rasikh Elahi, Zara Elahi, and Tehreem Elahi to submit the report.

It is worth noting that Rasikh Elahi, along with his sisters-in-law Zara Elahi and Tehreem Elahi, has approached the High Court for the withdrawal of the money laundering case.”