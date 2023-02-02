Moonis Elahi’s wife moves LHC for dismissal of money laundering case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi’s wife and others have moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the dismissal of the money laundering case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others have been made parties in the petition by the accused in the money laundering case.

The petition read that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lodged the money laundering case on a political basis and the incumbent government is taking vengeful action against them.

The petitioners pleaded with the LHC for ordering the dismissal of the case.

On January 20, the agency’s director had apologised to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case related to the inclusion of the name of the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi in the ‘no-fly list’.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of Lahore High Court heard the case of the inclusion of Tehreem Elahi’s name in the ‘no-fly-list’. Tehreem Elahi was barred from boarding her reserved flight on Jan 10 by the immigration official at the Lahore airport for being her name on the no-fly list.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had reprimanded an officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for submitting an unsatisfactory report in the case.

During the hearing, FIA Assistant Director Sarfraz Virk appeared in the court and submitted reply to Tehreem’s petition.

The judge said the LHC had already disposed of a money laundering case against the Chaudhry family. To which, counsel for the federal government said the case against Tehreem was different.

At one point, Justice Chaudhry said the FIA assistant director spoke lie in court, commenting: “It seems the FIA officer did not care about his career”. Later, Virk tendered an apology, however, the LHC judge remarked he would look into his apology in the next hearing.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, and others under sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of the Prevention of Cor­ruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

