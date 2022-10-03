LHC dismisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday quashed the money laundering case filed against former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, and others under sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Cor­ruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laun­dering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

Moonis Elahi and two others were accused of money laundering of Rs24 billion.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal announced the verdict on Elahi’s petition, seeking quashing of a money laundering case filed against him by the FIA. The court issued decision after hearing final arguments from lawyers of both parties.

On Friday, special (banking) court summoned PML-Q leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis and others on Oct 11 as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed its challan (investigation report) in a case of alleged money laundering against them.

Read More: Moonis Elahi quizzed for five hours in money laundering case: sources

The agency in its 31-page report nominated Elahi, Nawaz Bhatti, Mazhar Abbas and Wajid Khan Bhatti as main suspects. The report contained details about 42 benami and six fake bank accounts operated by the suspects. The FIA accused Elahi of operating nine benami bank accounts.

