Moonis Elahi quizzed for five hours in money laundering case: sources

LAHORE: Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi on Thursday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged money laundering of Rs720 million, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Well-informed sources said Moonis Elahi was grilled by a four-member FIA team for five hours. During interrogation, the PML-Q leader asked the FIA team to check records, when he was asked about the RYK sugar mills.

The mills was established by Umar Shehryar and he is its chief executive, Elahi said and added his company has shares in the RYK mills.

When asked about Nawaz, Mazhar, the alleged benamdar of Moonis Elahi, through which money was laundered, the former federal minister said he don’t know both of them.

PML-Q stalwart asked the FIA team to give him a questionnaire in writing, he will respond to every query of FIA. It may be noted that Umar Shehryar, the CEO of RYK Mills is the brother of former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar.

Read more: Moonis Elahi says ‘being punished for supporting Imran Khan’

‘Political victimization’

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi has termed the Rs720 million money laundering case against him a ‘political victimization’.

Talking to journalists outside Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in Lahore, the PML-Q leader said he appeared before the investigation authority for interrogation instead of fake cases registered against him.

“Rana Sanaullah said Rs720 million money-laundering case was registered against me in Sugar Inquiry,” Moonis Elahi said, adding that no doubt, cases were made for political ‘victimization’.

Comments