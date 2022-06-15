Moonis Elahi says ‘being punished for supporting Imran Khan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi said Thursday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was punishing him for supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Moonis Elahi, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘Power Play’ today, said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was trying to trap him at any cost. He said that he was present in the meeting with Rana Sanaullah in which he gave remarks about Imran Khan being a rude person.

The PML-Q MNA claimed that the PML-N leaders were afraid of Imran Khan’s strict moves. He alleged that he thinks that Sanaullah was not a drug dealer but a drug addict. He added that dacoity and murder cases against the current interior minister would have been proved true.

He blamed PML-N’s Sanaullah for being a key character in filing cases against him. He added that the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz were also facing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases and Rs16 billion corruption cases were proved against PM Sharif and his sons.

He dared the interior minister to take action against PM Sharif and his sons.

The PML-Q leader claimed that he was being threatened via unknown telephone calls to part ways with Imran Khan. Moonis Elahi said that he has closer to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as compared to his father and Shujaat is also willing to see Khan’s return to power.

Regarding his appearance before the FIA investigators, he said that he thought to get a clear position regarding the inquiry against him and he does not know what will happen after his arrest.

“I was told at the FIA office that the duty hours have ended and they asked me to arrive at the office on Thursday at 8:30 am. The FIA officers told me that they are not allowed to record his statement right now. I went there to surrender but they did not arrest me. I know well that the case was filed against me yesterday. I am not facing any case related to the probe into sugar inquiry commission.”

Regarding the separate sessions of the Punjab Assembly, Moonis Elahi said that the PA session held at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal has no legal grounds.

