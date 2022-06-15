PML-Q protests outside FIA office over probe against Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: Following the money-laundering probe by Federal Investigation Agency against the former federal minister Moonis Elahi, PML-Q workers staged a protest demonstration outside the FIA office.

Moonis is the son of Pervaiz Elahi, a senior leader of the PML-Q and Punjab Assembly speaker.

The PML-Q workers reached the FIA Lahore office to record their protest on the call of the party spokesperson following the formal kicking of the money laundering probe against Moonis Elahi.

The enraged PML-Q workers chanted slogans while holding banners and placards.

Earlier in the day, sources privy told ARY News that FIA Lahore has registered a case against Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case.

The PML-Q stalwart is accused of making properties abroad by allegedly sending money through Hundi and Hawala, the FIA said.

Read more: Lahore court dismisses bail plea of Moonis Elahi

The FIA has also arrested two close associates of the secretary Punjab Assembly – Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal – in a case related to money laundering.

‘Ready to face inquiry’

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the former federal minister Elahi said that he came to know about the FIA case through media and was ready to face all such “bogus” cases.

“I will appear before FIA today to face FIA inquiry,” he said, adding that the federal investigation registered FIR against him without sending notice.

“I am coming.. Arrest me or do whatever you have to do,” he added.

