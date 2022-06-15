Lahore court dismisses bail plea of Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: A Special Central Court in Lahore on Wednesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi in money laundering case.

The Special Central Court returned the PML-Q leader’s petition with objections that the petitioner has not approached the concerned forum.

Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, had approached court after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against him in money-laundering inquiry.

The PML-Q stalwart is accused of making properties abroad by allegedly sending money through Hundi and Hawala, the FIA said.

The FIA has also arrested two close associates of secretary Punjab Assembly – Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal – in a case related to money laundering.

‘Ready to face inquiry’

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the former federal minister Elahi said that he came to know about the FIA case through media and was ready to face all such “bogus” cases.

“I will appear before FIA today to face FIA inquiry,” he said, adding that the federal investigation registered FIR against him without sending notice.

“I am coming.. Arrest me or do whatever you have to do,” he added.

‘Imran launched probe against Elahi’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that investigations against Moonis Elahi were completed during Imran Khan’s tenure.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has stated that no decision was yet taken for the arrest of Moonis Elahi.

“This surfaced during sugar inquiry. Rahim Yar Khan sugar mill was purchased in the name of two persons, Naib Qasid Nawaz Bhatti and a student Mazhar Abbas,” he said. “They made an investment of 720 millions. If it was their money then no problem, if the amount does not belong to Moonis Elahi, he has to prove it,” Rana Sanaullah said.

