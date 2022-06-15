Moonis Elahi terms money laundering case ‘political victimization’

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi has termed the Rs720 million money laundering case against him a ‘ political victimization’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists outside Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in Lahore, Moonis Elahi said he appeared before the investigation authority for interrogation instead of fake cases registered against him.

“Rana Sanaullah said Rs720 million money-laundering case was registered against me in Sugar Inquiry,” Moonis Elahi said, adding that no doubt, cases were made for political ‘victimization’.

He also denied Rana Sanaullah’s claims that notices regarding the money laundering case were issued to him, saying that he has not received any such notice in this regard. “They have formed teams to arrest me. I have voluntarily appeared before FIA for interrogation,” he added.

The former minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is facing Rs16 billion money-laundering case and much progress has been made into the investigation. “Still, the prime minister is not arrested yet, while his son [Suleman Shehbaz] has fled the country,” he added.

“If they want to arrest me, they can, but I will always stand by former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Following the money-laundering probe by Federal Investigation Agency against the former federal minister Moonis Elahi, PML-Q workers staged a protest demonstration outside the FIA office.

The PML-Q workers reached the FIA Lahore office to record their protest on the call of the party spokesperson following the formal kicking of the money laundering probe against Moonis Elahi. The enraged PML-Q workers chanted slogans while holding banners and placards.

