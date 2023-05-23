FIA swings into action to stop PTI leaders, workers from leaving country

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has swung into action to stop over 200 suspected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers from leaving the country, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) tightened the noose around the PTI leaders and workers who were allegedly involved in May 9 riots.

Sources told ARY News that FIA provide a list of more than 200 PTI leaders and workers to the exit points of the country including airports to stop them from leaving the country.

Sources within the FIA said that the list contains names of the PTI workers wanted to different institutions for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

The list has been provided to the immigration officers at all airports, sea ports. The immigration officers have been directed to stop the suspected persons from travelling abroad.

READ: ARMY VOWS ACTION AGAINST PERPETRATORS BEHIND ATTACKS ON MILITARY INSTALLATIONS

Yesterday, the agency tightened its noose around overseas Pakistanis over their alleged involvement in committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

Sources told ARY News that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to put names of overseas Pakistanis on the Exit Control List for allegedly committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

Sources within the FIA claimed that red notices through Interpol will be issued for all expatriates “if they commit any offence”.

They further claimed that ‘spreading negative propaganda’ from abroad would be considered a violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.