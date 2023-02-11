FIA to act against Shaukat Tarin over leaked audio

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin over his controversial audio calls to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab finance ministers regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The FIA completed the investigation against the former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Tarin over his controversial audio tapes.

“The investigation authority is expected to take action against him in the next few days,” well-informed sources told ARY News.

Last year, two audio tapes leaked on the social media platform Twitter, in which a man said to be Tarin could be heard guiding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab’s finance ministers to inform the federal government and the IMF of their inability to commit to a provincial budget surplus in light of the recent floods that have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

In the alleged leaked call, Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari can be heard saying “yes” to Shaukat Tarin.

The PTI leader in this conversation further said that we all will assert pressure on them.

It may be noted that a crucial meeting of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was held last year in August for approving the release of a loan tranche of US$1.17 billion for Pakistan.

