FIA to blacklist passports of ‘professional beggars’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday decided to blacklist the passports of professional beggars as crackdown against alleged beggars travelling abroad continues, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FIA’s Director-General (DG) Mohsin Butt said that the agency has issued a special directive to all airports to conduct thorough screenings of all passengers travelling abroad.

DG FIA further said that almost 74 passengers from airports across the country were offloaded and transferred to the agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circles for further investigation.

He further said that complete screening and profiling of Umrah pilgrims were being ensured. “The Umrah pilgrims will only be allowed to go based on travel history analysis report,” he added.

“Strict checks of passengers’ belongings are being carried out at airports in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies,” Butt said.

The official also said that the passports of beggars involved in seeking alms in foreign countries will now be blacklisted, he added.

The agency has launched a crackdown against alleged beggars travelling abroad.

Read More: 90pc beggars arrested abroad are Pakistanis, Senate body told

Earlier in October, FIA offloaded 24 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport. The group, consisting of men and women, was initially travelling on Umrah visas.

The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

The beggars had an agreement that they would have to give half of their earnings to the travel agents involved in their arrangements.

The crackdown was initiated after a report presented to the upper house of parliament stated that 90% of professional beggars arrested in the Middle East are of Pakistani origin.

Most of the pickpockets arrested from religious sites, including the revered Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia, are also Pakistanis.