FIA transfers deputy director over Karachi jewellers assault case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has transferred an officer following allegations of misconduct and assault on traders during a raid at Karachi’s Saddar Sarafa Bazaar.

According to official orders, Acting Deputy Director of the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle, Ali Mardan Shah, has been transferred to FIA headquarters. An assistant director holding the additional charge of deputy director has also been directed to report to headquarters.

The FIA had earlier conducted a raid on Al-Imran Jewellers in connection with an investigation into the alleged recovery of smuggled silver.

During the operation, members of the Anti-Corruption Circle team assaulted the shop owner and other traders, sparking strong protests from the jewellery community.

Following pressure from traders and widespread criticism, the FIA had already suspended the SHO of the Anti-Corruption Circle over the incident.

However, no action has reportedly been taken against Assistant Director Rubab Qazi, who was serving in a supervisory role during the raid. Sources claimed the officer was once again spared disciplinary action despite the past controversies.

Earlier, videos of the raid went viral on social media, showing FIA officials behaving aggressively and manhandling shop employees and owners during questioning.

Read More: FIA officer suspended for assaulting jewellers in Karachi

One video reportedly showed an FIA officer slapping a senior trader in front of his sons, triggering outrage among traders and the public.

In response, jewellers staged protests in Saddar, shutting down markets and blocking nearby roads. Protesters accused FIA officials of harassment, assault, and threatening to seal the shop when traders objected to their conduct.

Following media reports, Director General FIA Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from relevant authorities.

The DG FIA stated that the agency believes in transparent and impartial action in accordance with the law, adding that strict action would be taken over any illegal conduct.

FIA Karachi Zone Director Syed Muntazir Mehdi subsequently suspended the SHO of the Anti-Corruption Circle.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the action was taken based on initial observations and available evidence to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry into the incident.

The spokesperson added that misconduct, irresponsible behaviour, or violations of the law would not be tolerated, reiterating that no one is above the law and that accountability would be ensured without discrimination.