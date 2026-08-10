MULTAN: A network involved in commercial sexual exploitation and human smuggling under the guise of Umrah has been exposed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported.

The FIA immigration took action at Multan Airport, taking two passengers into custody after noticing suspicious movements. The passengers were handed over to the shift in-charge during immigration clearance.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the passengers confessed to commercial sexual exploitation and human smuggling, while evidence of sexual exploitation was found in their mobile phones, chats, and digital content.

Details of an organized network of sexual exploitation were acquired during the investigation.

According to the spokesperson, an agent had made arrangements to send the passengers to Saudi Arabia under the guise of Umrah visas.

The suspects allegedly plotted to subject the passengers to commercial sexual exploitation in Saudi Arabia.

The FIA confiscated the passengers’ mobile phones and other related content for further investigation, and both individuals were handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Multan along with the evidence.

Read More: FIA arrests three Customs officers in Rs5mn bribery case

Further investigation and legal action by the FIA Multan Anti-Human Trafficking Circle are currently underway. To identify other individuals involved in the commercial sexual exploitation and human smuggling ring, the scope of the investigation has been expanded.

The FIA spokesperson warned that stern action will be taken against all members of the network.