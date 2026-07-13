Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Turkiye on official visit

ANKARA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived in Turkiye on a two-day official visit.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was warmly received upon his arrival in Türkiye, security sources said.

During the visit, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will hold important meetings with Turkiye’s military and political leadership, security sources added.

Meanwhile, the Middle East has been rocked by US and Iranian attacks of a scale unseen since an April ceasefire, as fighting over the strategic Strait of Hormuz threatened to derail efforts to permanently end the war.

As the US attacks on Iran continued on Monday, Tehran said it would stop complying with a framework agreement to halt the fighting if Washington failed to meet its commitments.

It also responded with attacks of its own targeting Gulf nations, with the powerful Revolutionary Guards announcing new strikes on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.

“There is no doubt that this document is in crisis,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said of the June memorandum of understanding.

“Each time that the other party has failed to meet its obligations, we did not uphold ours,” he added. “We will continue to act in this manner.”

He nonetheless added that Tehran was continuing talks with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman in an effort to prevent any further escalation.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had completed their latest barrage, which began overnight, on dozens of Iranian targets.

Mediators have been trying to salvage a diplomatic resolution to the war after President Donald Trump this week declared the April ceasefire over.

Pakistan, a key intermediary in negotiations, expressed “deep concern at escalation in regional tensions”, according to its foreign office.

Iran’s foreign ministry said the US attacks had “caused the return of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz” and “rendered futile all efforts” at establishing peace in the region.

Iranian state media reported two deaths in the latest US strikes that it said targeted large areas across the south and west.

One person was killed and four wounded at a water pumping station in the southwestern city of Mahshahr, state news agency IRNA said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had struck US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, state media reported on Monday.

Air raid alerts sounded in Bahrain, while Kuwait’s army said the country’s forces were intercepting “hostile aerial targets” on Monday.

Jordan’s army said it had intercepted four Iranian missiles.