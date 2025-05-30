Field Marshal Asim Munir warns India against hydro terrorism

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir warned India against the unlawful and legally untenable ‘hydro terrorism’ that threatens strategic stability in South Asia, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The field marshal addressed the global and regional environment during his visit to the Command & Staff College Quetta on Friday.

“Highlighting Indian state’s role in sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan, the COAS commented on the reinvigorated counter terrorism drive and expressed confidence that Nation’s fight against terrorism will be driven to a logical conclusion – success against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” the ISPR added.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also commented on global and regional environment and shed light on the character of emerging conflict, with particular emphasis on India’s increasingly dangerous propensity to use unprovoked military aggression against Pakistan.

“Pakistan will never be coerced and inimical designs to distract Pakistan’s efforts against war on terrorism will be comprehensively defeated,” the field marshal added.

Syed Asim Munir said that reiterated the resolve to defeat any aggression and ability to deal with threats across the entire conflict spectrum.

“For strategic stability of South Asia, the COAS emphasized the need for peaceful resolution of longstanding internationally recognized Kashmir dispute, and warned against the unlawful and legally untenable ‘hydro terrorism’ by India,”

Paying tribute to the Shuhada of Operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’ and expressing complete solidarity with their family members, the filed marshal said that under the national leadership, the people of Pakistan became a wall of steel for the Defence of the motherland.

Praising professionalism of the Armed Forces, Syed Asim Munir reiterated that success of ‘Ma’arka-e-Haq’ is a testimony to our national resolve, and complete synergy among all elements of national power.

Talking about leadership, the field marshal advised the student officers to fulfill their obligations with utmost dedication, passion and resolve. Emphasizing the need for innovative thinking and research, he lauded the Command & Staff College Quetta for grooming future military leaders who uphold the highest standards of this sacred profession.

“Training must reflect not only the current realities but also prepare us for the future battlefield, one that demands agility, innovation, and unwavering resolve,” he remarked.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, Syed Asim Munir was received by Commander Quetta Corps and Commandant Command and Staff College Quetta