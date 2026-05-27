RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), visited Zhob District in Balochistan on Eid al-Adha to celebrate the occasion with frontline troops deployed along the western frontiers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The visit commenced with Eid prayers along with special supplications for Pakistan’s enduring peace, stability and prosperity and for the Shuhada, who rendered the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the motherland.

Extending Eid greetings to officers and soldiers, the Field Marshal commended their exceptional grit, unwavering resolve, operational preparedness and steadfast vigilance amid foreign-sponsored terrorism.

He paid rich tribute to the troops for their unmatched courage and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation against the menace of terrorism and hostile threats sponsored by inimical forces.

Referring to the recent cowardly terrorist incident in Quetta orchestrated by Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Hindustan and its proxies, the Field Marshal reaffirmed that such inhuman and brutal acts cannot weaken the resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces or the nation.

He emphasized that the morale and resolve of troops and the people of Pakistan remained unshaken, reiterating that the Armed Forces, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies and the people of Balochistan, would continue to pursue all facilitators, abettors and perpetrators of terrorism with full force.

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Upon arrival, the Field Marshal was received by Commander Quetta Corps. The Field Marshal also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and paid homage to the brave sons of the soil who embraced Shahadat in defence of the motherland.