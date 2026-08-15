RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir hosted a reception in honour of Pakistan Army veterans on the occasion of Independence Day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

A large number of retired officers and soldiers attended the reception, according to the military’s media wing.

The COAS & CDF paid rich tribute to the invaluable contributions and lifelong services of veterans in the defence of the country and acknowledged their enduring role in strengthening national resilience.

He underscored that the experience, guidance and continued engagement of veterans remain a valuable institutional asset, particularly

for navigating an increasingly complex and evolving security environment.

The veterans expressed their confidence in the leadership of the Pakistan Army and reaffirmed their continued support to the Armed Forces in confronting emerging security challenges. They also pledged to continue contributing towards national unity, peace, stability and prosperity.

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