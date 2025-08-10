India is adamant on creating regional instability: Field Marshal

WASHINGTON: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Sunday warned India against any bilateral conflict, saying New Delhi remains adamant on creating instability in the region, ARY News reported.

Field Marshal General Asim Munir is in the United States (US) on an official visit. The Army Chief has engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Addressing the Pakistani community in the United States, Asim Munir described overseas Pakistanis as a “source of pride, dignity, and strength,” stressing they are not a brain drain but a “brain gain” for the country.

He said India’s self-image as a “Vishvaguru” (World Guru) is far from reality, citing the involvement of its intelligence agency, RAW, in transnational terrorism. He referenced the killing of a Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada, the arrest of eight Indian naval officers in Qatar on espionage charges, and the capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav in Pakistan.

He highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic success in countering Indian policies and condemned recent Indian aggression under “Operation Sindoor,” terming it a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty that martyred innocent civilians and pushed the region to the dangerous brink of war.

“A bilateral conflict due to any mistake by India would be a huge blunder,” the field marshal warned, adding that Pakistan’s response had successfully prevented a wider conflict. He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in defusing tensions between the two countries.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, Asim Munir said it is not India’s internal matter but an unresolved international issue and Pakistan’s “jugular vein.”

“India is still adamant on creating instability in the region,” he said. “Pakistan has made it clear that any Indian aggression will be met with a befitting reply.”