TEHRAN: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, the Iranian government said on Saturday.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the two sides discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and promoting peace, stability, and security in the Middle East.

The meeting took place on Friday and continued late into the night. Discussions focused on ongoing diplomatic initiatives to prevent escalation and end the ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran, as well as ways to strengthen regional peace and stability in West Asia.

Pakistan’s mediation efforts regarding the Iran-US conflict and strategies to ensure peace, stability, and security in the Middle East also came under discussion.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived in Tehran as part of Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic and mediation efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and engagement.

Upon arrival, he was warmly received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the reception.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Commander of the Pakistan Army, met FM @araghchi in Tehran to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and promoting peace, stability, and security in West Asia. #Iran #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/NccIMh3DD5 — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) May 23, 2026

According to ISPR, the visit is part of Pakistan’s broader role in facilitating regional dialogue, particularly efforts linked to communication channels between Iran and other stakeholders through diplomatic engagement.

During the visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to hold high-level meetings with senior Iranian officials to discuss regional security developments, diplomatic coordination, and matters of mutual interest.

Pakistan has been actively supporting dialogue and communication efforts in recent months to help reduce tensions and promote stability in the region.

Read More: Field Marshal arrives in Tehran for mediation efforts

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. Iranian authorities said the attacks targeted senior officials and commanders as well as civilian infrastructure, residential areas, educational institutions, and historical and cultural sites.