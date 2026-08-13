Field Marshal, Norway FM discuss security cooperation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Thursday discussed regional security, bilateral relations and collaborative efforts to address common security challenges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, a high-level Norwegian delegation led by Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called on Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Norway were discussed.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s perspective on global peace and regional stability, underscoring the importance of cooperation and collaborative efforts to address common security challenges, according to the military’s media wing.

The Norwegian foreign minister appreciated the professional role played by the Pakistan Armed Forces in promoting regional peace and stability. Both sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties, ISPR said.

Norway praises Pakistan’s peace efforts

Earlier, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Thursday praised Pakistan for taking on the “massive task” of mediating between the United States and Iran, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were “doing a service to the world” through their peace efforts.

Read more: Pakistan’s Iran-US mediation efforts a ‘service to the world’, says Norwegian FM

Eide made the remarks during a joint press conference in Islamabad, where he commended Pakistan’s role in efforts to de-escalate the conflict between Iran and the United States.

“I really want to commend Pakistan for the very important role it has taken in this very dramatic war that started on February 28 with the Israeli-US attack on Iran,” he said.

The Norwegian foreign minister said he was aware of how difficult the mediation efforts were, describing them as a “massive task” that Pakistan had taken on.