RAWALPINDI: The 99th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of the People’s Republic of China was commemorated at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, attended the anniversary as Guest of Honour.

Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché of China, officials of the Chinese Embassy and senior military officers from Pakistan’s tri-services also attended the ceremony.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and congratulated the PLA on the occasion of its 99th founding anniversary.

He paid tribute to the PLA’s remarkable contributions to China’s defence, national development and international peace and security.

Highlighting the enduring strength of Pakistan-China relations, the Field Marshal observed that friendship between the two countries is unique, time-tested and has remained steadfast in the face of evolving regional and global challenges.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan Armed Forces and the PLA are true partners, bound by mutual trust, unwavering support and a shared commitment to regional peace, stability and the protection of common strategic interests.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong expressed sincere appreciation to the Field Marshal for hosting the commemorative event.

He acknowledged the Pakistan Armed Forces’ significant contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for Pakistan and its enduring commitment to further strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

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