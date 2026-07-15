FIFA revealed the list of performers for the half-time show at the closing ceremony.

The list of star-studded performers will include Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed. As the largest sporting event in history reaches its conclusion at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, the ceremony will celebrate the 48 teams’ unforgettable journey across the three host countries and 16 host cities, FIFA said in a statement.

Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. One of the world’s most celebrated performers, Hudson’s powerful performance will set the stage for football’s biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament.

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the closing ceremony will celebrate the passion, emotion and global spirit that have defined the 23rd FIFA World Cup.

Read More: Tom Cruise and IShowSpeed rumored for historic 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony collaboration.

A game-changing event will also feature 48 teams that have shattered records and inspired a new generation of girls and boys around the world to dream.

The Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026, Heimo Schirgi noted, “Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament”.