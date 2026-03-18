YouTube, FIFA reach World Cup live broadcast deal

FIFA announced an agreement Tuesday making YouTube a “preferred platform” for this summer’s World Cup.

The deal allows rights-holding ​broadcast partners to stream the first 10 ‌minutes of every match on their YouTube channels.

The objective is to create a sample of sorts, encouraging younger fans ​using the site to then switch to traditional ​channels such as network television to follow the ⁠rest of the action.

Broadcast partners will also be ​able to stream a select number of full ​90-minute matches on their YouTube channels.

The 48-team tournament takes place across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to ​July 19.

“FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as ​a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By ‌spotlighting ⁠FIFA’s premium content and unlocking new opportunities for Media Partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before,” said FIFA Secretary ​General Mattias Grafstrom.

“As ​the world’s ⁠attention turns to the action in Canada, Mexico and the United States, this ​collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition ​to maximize ⁠the tournament’s impact across the ever-evolving media landscape, offering fans everywhere easy access to an immersive view ⁠of ​the biggest single-sport event in history.”

Media ​partners will also be allowed to publish extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, ​shorts and video-on-demand content on their channels.