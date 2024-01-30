‘Fighter’: Anti-Pakistan Bollywood film declared a flop

Things took a drastic turn for the Bollywood film ‘Fighter‘ as its box office collection saw a significant drop on Monday.

After the smashing success of ‘Pathaan‘, Bollywood director Siddharth Anand returned with the Indian Air Force film with the anti-Pakistan narrative ‘Fighter.’

The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer was released on January 25. A report by India showbiz news agency Men’s XP stated that the film started well at the box office with opening day’s earnings of INR24 crore.

The collection went up to INR41.20 crores the following day, but things drastically changed on Monday as it earned just INR7-8 crores.

It is an approximately 70% decrease from the opening day’s collection and an 82% decline from the second day’s earnings.

The domestic box office collection stands at around INR130 crore, and worldwide earning being approximately INR215 crore.

Judging by the film’s box office collection on Monday, Fighter could struggle to cross the INR200 crore domestic collection mark. Even if it does, it won’t make significant headways given that its reported production budget was INR250 crore.

‘Fighter‘ is on course to be Hrithik Roshan’s second successive flop after the failure of Vikram Vedha. Moreover, it also ends Deepika Padukone’s dream run at the box office.

