Celebrities slam ‘Fighter’ for anti-Pakistan narrative

Pakistani celebrities strongly reacted to the recently-dropped trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Fighter’, for unnecessary villainising of Pakistan.

The three-minute-long trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Fighter’, starring A-list actors Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was unveiled by the makers on Monday morning.

However, apart from the Bollywood lovers from Pakistan, who expressed their discontent with the bold statements and aggression, mouthed by Roshan’s Shamsher ‘Patty’ Pathania, the trailer also garnered criticism from showbiz celebrities, for the explicit anti-Pakistan narrative of the film, revolving around the 2019 Pulwama attack, and a number of them, including A-listers Hania Aamir and Zara Noor Abbas among others, slammed the makers for unnecessary villainising of the country.

Taking to her Instagram stories in the reference, Hania Aamir wrote, “So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium.”

“Distasteful. Let art breathe,” she urged to conclude.

Meanwhile, Zara Noor Abbas, who was actually waiting for the film like any other Bollywood fan, penned, “I was waiting for the film but I guess now this narrative can f**k off! Auu zara Pakistan occupy karnay, hum bhi chai pila pila keh hisaab lengay.”

Speaking about a specific dialogue in the trailer, she said in a separate video story, “It’s so funny to see Hrithik Roshan say ‘We are owners, Pakistan has occupied Kashmir’. Why don’t Kashmiris are asked whose servants they are? Because they aren’t anyone’s servants. They deserve an independent state.”

“Same old chronicle!! Aren’t you guys tired of selling the same false crap?!,” slammed actor Asad Siddiqui on his Instagram handle. “Grow up guys!! The world is moving on and getting mature and you want to sell this cheap story of hatred. Could have also promoted peace.”

“How about checking facts that the whole world knows. You came and we shot your Mig21 and captured your pilot and then we released him with a fantastic cup of tea,” he further listed facts.

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan also reminded the makers of the unmentioned ‘tea’ facts and added, “Sad that such big superstars need to bash Pakistan to make your movies work – I feel sorry for you guys.”

Among other influencers, who expressed their discontent with the trailer were ace make-up artist and granddaughter of legendary Madam Noor Jehan, Natasha Ali Lakhani. She posted a throwback picture of herself with the film’s lead, Roshan, followed by some clicks of the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and wrote, “Hrithik was such a superstar at this time but upon seeing him with his family/friends he was so down to earth and humble & I remember how sweet he was with his pregnant wife at the time. Whilst in India everyone from superstars to shopkeepers to our driver Krishna..every single person we met was so welcoming & sweet. No politics or hate just warmth and a whole lot of love.”

She continued, “Over the years the Indian friends I’ve made have always exuded the same warmth , acceptance & love. Hence when I see trailers like this one I really feel something must be said about not promoting hateful agenda/content on platforms as huge as the Bollywood film industry. Billions in budget and the most popular storylines of late are all about fighting Pakistani terrorists with popular actors spouting dangerous dialogue in the vein of showing patriotism.”

“For Hrithik to say that Pakistani’s are occupying Kashmir but “Maalik Hum Hain” feeds into the horrific fight over who should occupy Kashmir when the Kashmiris deserve to be free. This is a very dangerous rhetoric about a very sensitive situation in Kashmir. Why can’t patriotic movies be made about bringing our countries together? Why not make storylines about Indian patriotism without putting down Pakistan? Why not show the friendship that so many citizens from both counties share with one another? Triggering & Unnecessary. We must do better,” Lakhani added.

Apart from Roshan and Padukone in their maiden collaboration, the aerial actioner, co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ fame), also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz.

The title is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, coinciding with Indian Republic Day.

