Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan shine in new character posters

Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan look sharp as Squadron Leaders Minni and Patty in new posters of ‘Fighter’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are joining forces for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s actioner ‘Fighter’ and the makers of the title have finally dropped the highly-anticipated character posters from their maiden collaboration.

In the new poster, unveiled on Tuesday morning, Padukone looked sharp as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, donning the Indian Air Force uniform and round glasses. “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

A day earlier, a similar poster of Roshan was also released, introducing him as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Apart from the lead duo, the action flick also features, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.

The joint production of Viacomm 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ fame), while he also co-produces the title with Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

After being delayed from the September 2022 release, the first film in the planned aerial action franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Indian Republic Day.

Rachel Zegler debuts as ‘Snow White’ in first look of film