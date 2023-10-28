31.9 C
Rachel Zegler debuts as ‘Snow White’ in first look of film

Web Desk
Web Desk
Hollywood starlet Rachel Zegler debuted as the childhood favourite princess Snow White as Disney unveiled the very first look at the new live-action adaptation.

In the first images of the much-awaited musical adaptation of Walt Disney’s animated feature, shared by the studio on Friday, the young Hollywood star, Rachel Zegler has been transformed into the iconic princess Snow White, as she sat in the cave surrounded by CGI-generated seven dwarfs.

While the ‘West Side Story’ debutante is set to appear in the titular character, the A-lister, Gal Gadot essays the Evil Queen in the film. Actors Ansu Kabia and Andrew Burnap feature in the title as well as the Huntsman and a new character named Jonathan respectively.rachel zegler, snow white, movie, disney, first look As per Zegler, the latest re-telling of ‘Snow White & 7 Dwarfs’ will not follow the old romantic subplot, instead, she will become the leader that her father encouraged her to be.

According to the details, Marc Webb [of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘500 Days of Summer’ fame] helms the direction of the musical fantasy flick, while Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson have been roped in to co-write the screenplay.

After being pushed from the original release date, ‘Snow White’ is scheduled to hit theatres in March 2025.

