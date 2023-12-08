Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Fighter’ teaser unveiled

The official teaser of the aerial action entertainer ‘Fighter’, starring Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in their first-ever on-screen collaboration, has been unveiled.

A little over a minute-long first teaser of ‘Fighter’, the hotly-anticipated maiden collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, boasting an ensemble cast, was released on Friday morning, days after makers dropped the new posters of them and Anil Kapoor.

“Sometimes for flight, sometimes for war and every time for the country,” read the caption with the teaser video.

As per the premise, ‘Fighter’ follows an ‘aspirational young man, Squadron leader Shamsher Pathania [Roshan], who overcomes his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become an IAF hero’.

Apart from the lead trio, the action flick features Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.

The joint production of Viacomm 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is co-written and directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ fame), while he also co-produces the title with Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

After being delayed from the September 2022 release, the first film in the planned aerial action franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Indian Republic Day.

