Soon rolling out film package to aid local cinema industry: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said Tuesday during a presser on adapting to the technology that it is now imperative to do something about our film and cinema industry or it will totally collapse, ARY News reproted.

Fawad Chaudhry said in the 1970s we had 780 cinemas in all over Pakistan but the decline ever since has meant that the number has shrunk to only 78 today. He said if urgent measures are not considered, the cinema would collapse.

We are soon rolling out a film package and practical measure for cinema revival to aid the local cinema industry, he said in the presser today. “I hope by the next week I will have announced the package.”

We will soon be premiering foreign cinema to play on our screens, barring the Indian films, as recommended by the federal cabinet, he said.

On the technology front, he said it is imperative to adapt to new technology whether for sighting the moon for the lunar calendar or for counting votes in the elections.

WE will be left behind if we turn blind eye to the new technology, he said in the presser today while discussing a host of other issues following the cabinet session.