Punjab gets new IGP, chief secretary

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet green-lighted Tuesday the appointment of Rao Sardar as the new inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and Dr Kamran Ali Afzal as the chief secretary.

The approval came during a meeting of the cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read: MAJOR RESHUFFLE EXPECTED IN PUNJAB CABINET, TOP BUREAUCRACY: SOURCES

Sardar, currently serving as Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) director general additional IG, will be replacing the incumbent IG Punjab, Inam Ghani who was appointed as the province’s top cop last year in September.

Whereas, former finance secretary Dr Kamran Ali Afzal will replace chief secretary Jawad Rafique Malik.

READ: SUMMARY SENT TO PM FOR APPOINTMENT FOR NEW PUNJAB IGP, CHIEF SECRETARY: SOURCES

Earlier, sources told ARY News that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar decided to replace the IGP and chief secretary.

The sources said the Establishment Division sent a summary to Prime Minister Khan, proposing three names for each post.

“The names of Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Kamran Afzal and Babar Hayat were mooted by the establishment division for the top office of Punjab’s bureaucratic hierarchy, while the names of Mohsin Butt, Rao Sardar and Zafar Iqbal have been proposed for the top slot of Punjab Police,” they said.