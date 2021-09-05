Summary sent to PM for appointment for new Punjab IGP, chief secretary: sources

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has decided to change Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Reports quoting sources said the Establishment Division has sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, proposing three names for the posts of IGP Punjab and chief secretary.

“The names of Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Kamran Afzal andBabar Hayat have been suggested by the establishment division for the top office of Punjab’s bureaucratic hierarchy, while the names of Mohsin Butt, Rao Sardar and Zafar Iqbal have been proposed for the top slot of Punjab Police,” according to sources.

The Punjab government had also suggested different names for Punjab’s chief secretary and I.G. Police.

Buzdar govt had suggested names of Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Yousuf Naseem for the office of Punjab’s bureaucratic hierarchy, while the names of Mohsin Butt, Aamir Zulfiqar and A.D. Khawaja have been forwarded for the top slot of Punjab Police,” according to sources.

“Rao Sardar, a Grade-21 officer has also been in the good books of the chief minister of Punjab”, the sources added.

A major reshuffle expected in the provincial cabinet and top bureaucracy of Punjab with four ministers are likely to see a change in their portfolios, quoting sources.

According to sources, senior provincial minister Aleem Khan, Ansar Majeed, Hafiz Mumtaz and Noman Langarial are likely to be given another portfolio, in result of the upcoming reshuffle in the cabinet of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.