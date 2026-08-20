Film ‘Toxic’ earns rare content rating from UK film board

British Board of Films Classification has certified the Indian film Toxic for the UK, and it gained higher ratings than both Dhurandhar movies.

The BBFC mistakenly listed Yash’s film as a Tamil film instead of Kannada, describing it as a story where “the leader of a powerful drug cartel in Goa sows the seeds of his own destruction.”

The film scored 5/5 for violence, s*x and injury detail, and 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm. It runs 191 minutes and 41 seconds in the UK. Under violence, the board wrote, “Strong violence includes shootings, stabbings, throat slashings, bludgeonings, torture, hangings, immolations and dismemberments, frequently resulting in large blood spurts and grisly injury detail,” adding that “strong images of corpses, severed body parts, bleeding wounds, and pools of blood occur in the aftermath of violence.”

The film also reportedly includes an “upsetting scene” implying child sexual abuse, along with strong language and drug misuse.

Read More:Sidharth Malhotra speaks on Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ controversy

By comparison, Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar 2 (March 2026) both scored 5/5 only for violence, with lower ratings elsewhere, Dhurandhar got 4/5 for threat and horror, language, drugs, and sexual violence, and 2/5 and 3/5 for sex and discrimination respectively; Dhurandhar 2 scored similarly, with a 3/5 for sex.

Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, was shot in Kannada and English on a massive budget and is being called one of India’s most expensive films.

It had originally been set to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge before shifting due to the West Asia conflict, and releases August 26 amid some criticism over its promotional material.