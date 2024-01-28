Filmfare Awards 2024: Jawan, Animal and more; a look at full winners list

The dazzling 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024, in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism, commenced on January 27 with the celebration of Technical Awards.

The star-studded event witnessed Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” securing the prestigious Best Action award, while Ganesh Acharya’s masterful choreography in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” earned him the accolade for Best Choreography, particularly for the hit tracks like “What Jhumka.”