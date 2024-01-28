Filmfare Awards 2024: Jawan, Animal and more; a look at full winners list

The dazzling 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024, in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism, commenced on January 27 with the celebration of Technical Awards.

The star-studded event witnessed Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” securing the prestigious Best Action award, while Ganesh Acharya’s masterful choreography in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” earned him the accolade for Best Choreography, particularly for the hit tracks like “What Jhumka.”

Complete list of Technical Awards winners

Best Sound Design – Kunal Sharma for Sam Bahadur and Sync Cinema for Animal

Best Background Score – Harshavardhan Rameshwar for Animal

Best Production Design – Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Sam Bahadur

Best VFX– Red Chillies VFX for Jawan

Best Editing – Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for Sam Bahadur

Best Cinematography – Avinash Arun Dhaware for Three Of Us

Best Choreography – Ganesh Acharya for What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee and Sunil Rodrigues for Jawan

The awards in the main categories will be announced on January 28.

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur won three technical categories, including Best Sound Design, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. The show was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna.

