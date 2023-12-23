Prabhas-led ‘Salaar’ dethrones ‘Jawan’ to achieve Box Office feat

South-Indian superstars, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has achieved a new Box Office feat with its opening day collection.

After multiple delays, Prabhas’ hotly-anticipated ‘Salaar’ finally hit the worldwide theatres on Friday, facing its top competitor, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’, released a day earlier, in the Box Office clash.

Despite the competition with SRK’s light-hearted comedy-drama, directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Salaar’ has snatched a Box Office feat from his blockbuster action-thriller, ‘Jawan’, recording the biggest Indian film opening of the year.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media outlets and trade pandits, the title sold more than 30 lac tickets in advance sales, raking in INR95 crore in domestic earnings.

The reports also suggest the title grossed a total of INR110 crores across the languages at the domestic Box Office, in addition to INR55 crores overseas, making its total rise to INR165 crores.

With these numbers, ‘Salaar’ dethrones ‘Jawan’ (INR129 crores) from the top spot and is now the biggest opening Indian film of 2023.

Apart from the two megastars of South Indian cinema, the ensemble supporting cast of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju and Sriya Reddy among others.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel (of ‘K.G.F’ fame) has written and directed the epic actioner, marking his debut in the Telugu industry, after proving his mettle in Kannada films, whereas, Vijay Kirangandur backed the project under his banner Hombale Films.

Notably, the second film of the series, titled ‘Shouryaanga Parvam’ is also under development.

