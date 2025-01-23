Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma handed jail sentence

Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been handed a three-month jail sentence in a cheque bounce case, filed against him in 2018.

According to Indian media outlets, the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the notable filmmaker after hearing the case for around seven years.

Reports said that the court found Ram Gopal Varma guilty of cheque bounce due to insufficient funds and ordered the Indian filmmaker to also pay INR375,000 to compensate the complainant.

Failing to do so, Ram Gopal Varma will get an additional three months imprisonment.

The cheque bounce case against the Indian filmmaker was filed by a company named Shree in 2018. The ‘Satya’ director had secured bail in 2022 after submitting an INR5,000 bond, however, he has now been convicted in the case.

According to Indian media outlets, Ram Gopal Varma was not present at the hearing.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the Indian filmmaker took to X to give his take on the case and his plans for future.

“With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7 year old case of ₹2 lakh 38 thousand amount , relating to my ex-employee .. My advocates are attending to it. and since the matter is in court i cannot say anything further,” he wrote in his post.

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma’s recent directional was 2024’s ‘Vyuham,’ which revolves around the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Additionally, he has announced his plans to direct a film titled ‘Syndicate.’

Varma revealed his plans for the film in a post on X, writing, “The film is called SYNDICATE. It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very EXISTENCE of INDIA. SYNDICATE will be a very SCARY FILM not due to any super natural elements, but because it will SCARILY expose, what HORRORS HUMAN BEINGS CAN DO.”