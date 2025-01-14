Ram Gopal Varma questions “Game Changer’s” box office numbers

Famous Indian film director and screenwriter Ram Gopal Varma has sparked a storm on social media following the claims about Game Changer’s box office collection. The big-budget film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, hit theatres on January 10.”

The movie Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, was expected to perform well at the box office, especially given the recent success of South Indian films. While Game Changer did not manage to make the same explosive start as Pushpa 2: The Rule, it still garnered an average response in its opening days.

As of the latest reports, the film has earned approximately INR96.15 crore in India. However, its worldwide earnings have raised eyebrows, especially after the film’s makers claimed an opening day collection of INR186 crore worldwide.

This statement quickly attracted criticism from trade experts, who accused the filmmakers of inflating the numbers. According to trade site Sacnilk.com, Ram Charan’s movie earned around INR80 crore on its opening day, which highlighted a staggering difference of over INR100 crore from the makers’ claim.

The controversy has caught the attention of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his views. In his typical sarcastic style, he mocked the makers of Game Changer, saying, “If @ssrajamouli and @SukumarWritings skyrocketed Telugu cinema to new heights with real-time collections, the people behind “Game Changer” have proven that South cinema is much better at being a fraud.”

Varma also compared Game Changer with Pushpa 2, questioning the credibility of the film’s reported numbers.

The heated debate surrounding the film’s box office performance continues to grow, with many wondering whether the filmmakers will address the controversy.