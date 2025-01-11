Ram Charan’s Game Changer opens big but faces allegations of inflated collections

Game Changer, the much-awaited film directed by S Shankar, has made a strong impact at the box office on its opening day, collecting Rs 51.25 crore in India.

Starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and Anjali, the film’s opening performance has outdone Ram Charan’s previous solo film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which earned INR34 crore on its first day. However, it still falls short of the massive INR133 crore opening of RRR, where Ram Charan starred alongside Jr NTR.

Despite the positive start, there have been allegations about inflated box office collections. Andhra Box Office claimed that Game Changer’s figures had been grossly exaggerated by INR100 crore.

Few entertainment outlets also echoed these concerns. Nonetheless, the film made significant contributions in different languages, earning INR42 crore in Telugu, INR2.1 crore in Tamil, INR7 crore in Hindi, INR10 lakh in Kannada, and INR3 lakh in Malayalam.

The film saw impressive occupancy rates, particularly for the Telugu version, which had 51.32 percent occupancy for morning shows, 39.33 percent for afternoon shows, and 50.53 percent for evening shows. The 4DX version of the Hindi film also saw an incredible 82 percent occupancy during afternoon shows.

The film’s producers have claimed a worldwide gross of INR186 crore. This marks a strong recovery for S Shankar, whose last film, Indian 2, had a much lower opening of INR25.6 crore. Shankar’s earlier film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, made over INR60 crore on opening day and eventually became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan plays dual roles as an IAS officer, Ram Nandan, and an activist, Appanna, with Kiara Advani as his love interest, Deepika. Anjali plays Parvathy, while SJ Suryah portrays a corrupt politician, Mopidevi.

The movie had a strong start on Sankranti, and now all eyes are on how it performs over the weekend. With Pushpa: The Rule still in theaters, Game Changer has the potential to dominate box office numbers in the coming days.