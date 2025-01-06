Two Ram Charan fans died after attending his ‘Game Changer’ event

Two fans of South Indian superstar Ram Charan died over the weekend, after attending a pre-release event of his forthcoming film ‘Game Changer’.

Weeks after the death of an Allu Arjun fan, at his film ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere, two fans of the superstar’s cousin, Ram Charan, met with the same fate, after attending the pre-release event of his movie ‘Game Changer’, on Saturday.

As reported by Indian media, two fans, Arava Manikanta and Thokada Charan, from Kakinda, were returning home, after attending the event, held in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, also attended by Deputy CM and Charan’s uncle Pawan Kalyan, when their bike was struck by a van travelling in the opposite direction.

According to the details, they were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Police have registered the case of the matter.

On Monday, film producer Dil Raju announced the donation of INR10 lacs to the victims’ families. “Producer #DilRaju garu announced ₹10 lakhs and assured support to the families of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones in this difficult time,” wrote his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations in an X post.

As for the political thriller, directed by Tamil filmmaker S. Shankar in his Telugu debut, ‘Game Changer’ co-stars Ram Charan with Kiara Advani and Anjali, along with Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil.

The title is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10.