Allu Arjun granted bail in ‘Pushpa’ premiere stampede case

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun has been granted bail in the Sandhya theatre stampede case, during the premiere of his film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

As reported by Indian media, Telugu film star Allu Arjun was granted bail in the ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede case, by the Nampally Court, on Friday, his lawyer confirmed.

According to the details, the II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge reserved the order, after hearing arguments from police and the actor’s lawyer, and directed Arjun to furnish two sureties, each of which shall execute INR50,000 bonds.

“Conditions have been imposed, and he has to attend the police station also. Not every day, every Sunday, but that is a normal condition for every accused,” said Arjun’s advocate Ashok Reddy, while speaking to the press after the verdict. “The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court considered and granted bail.”

“We’ll take steps to pursue that quash petition in the High Court. We are hopeful about the proceedings; the next hearing there is on January 21,” added Reddy.

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Notably, Allu Arjun’s surprise visit to the screening event of ‘Pushpa’ sequel last month, triggered a massive crowd of fans at the venue, resulting in a stampede-like situation.

During the panic situation, a woman named Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness, and she was declared dead upon arrival at the Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital.

The police and state government blamed Arjun’s star power for causing the fatal stampede, and the actor was taken into custody in connection to the case around the woman’s death. He was sent on a 14-day remand by Nampally court, however, was soon granted a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court and was released from the jail the next day.

His interim bail will end on January 10.

Meanwhile, the superstar as well as the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ have extended financial assistance to the victim’s family.