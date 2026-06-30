The Pakistan government has issued the official Gazette notification for the Finance Act 2026–27, formally giving legal effect to the new fiscal year’s federal budget. Under the notification, all new tax measures will come into force nationwide from 1 July.

According to official details, the government has completed the legal process required to implement the 2026–27 federal budget. With the issuance of the Gazette notification, the budget will be enforced across the country from the beginning of the new financial year.

Government sources said the Finance Bill 2026–27 was approved by the National Assembly through a majority vote before being sent to the President for final assent.

Following the President’s approval and signature, the Bill was forwarded to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan for publication in the official Gazette. With the Gazette’s publication, the Finance Bill has now formally become the Finance Act 2026–27.

According to the Gazette notification, all fiscal measures included in the 2026–27 federal budget including new tax measures, customs duties, sales tax provisions, revenue measures and other key financial decisions—will take effect nationwide from 1 July.

Read more: Finance Act 2026–27 Gazette notification issued – 30 June, 2026

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant authorities have also been instructed to ensure the collection of taxes and the strict implementation of the provisions of the new Finance Act. All measures contained in the budget will become effective with the commencement of the new financial year.

The National Assembly on June 21 approved 88 demands for grants worth more than Rs43.85 trillion under the federal budget 2026-27, including allocations for defence, education, health, communications, water resources and other key sectors.

During the budget session, demands for grants relating to the armed forces and defence development expenditures were presented before the House. Notably, the opposition did not move any cut motions against the defence allocations, resulting in the defence budget being approved unanimously.