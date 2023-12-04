Finance Ministry assures ECP of releasing ‘election funds’

ISLAMABAD: Following concerns raised by the electoral watchdog, the Ministry of Finance assured Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that funds for the upcoming general elections, scheduled to be held in February 2024, will be released soon, ARY News reported on Monday.

The assurance came during a meeting between ECP officials and Finance Secretary Imdad Ullah Bosal, who was summoned after the finance ministry failed to release funds to the electoral watchdog despite repeated reminders.

Sources told ARY News that the ECP summoned the finance secretary before the commission to determine reasons for delaying the fund release as it was earlier allocated in the budget.

Sources further claimed that a total of Rs42 billion was allocated for holding general elections but the finance ministry only released Rs10 billion so far. The remaining amount has been delayed without any explanation, they added.

The electoral watchdog said it immediately needs Rs17 billion to hold general elections on February 8, 2024, sources added.

During the meeting today, finance secretary Imdad Ullah Bosal apprised the ECP officials of the delay in provision of funds, allocated for the polls, in the budget.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, the secretary said that finance ministry will release the required funds by the Election Commission soon. “Disbursement of funds requires approval at various levels,” he added.

‘No crisis’

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi ruled out any “crisis on meeting the financial needs of the ECP” in order to hold free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.

“The Cabinet had approved Rs 42 billion for the budgetary needs of the ECP. An amount of Rs10 billion was already released,” the minister wrote on X.

There is no crisis on meeting the financial needs of the ECP. The cabinet had approved Rs 42 billion for the budgetary needs of the ECP. An amount of Rs 10 billion was already released.

The ECP has approached to release Rs 17.4 billion out of the budgeted amount. Whatever… — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) December 4, 2023

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had approached to release Rs17.4 billion, out of the budgeted amount.

“Whatever budgeted amount is needed by the ECP, will be released as per its needs accordingly,” Solangi added. He said the caretaker government firmly stood behind the ECP in holding free and fair elections as mandated by Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

General elections

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.