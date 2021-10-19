Finance ministry debunks reports about IMF talks failure

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson to the Finance Ministry has denied that talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) have failed, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Finance Ministry’s spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam said that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Shaukat Tarin, has returned to Washington DC to join ongoing discussions with IMF.

“Media reports related to inconclusive talks are baseless,” he wrote in a tweet.

IMF latest update: Mr. Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, has returned to Washington DC to join ongoing discussions with IMF. Media reports related to inconclusive talks are baseless. @FinMinistryPak — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) October 19, 2021

READ: IMF PROJECTS PAKISTAN’S GDP TO GROW AT 4PC IN FY22

While rejecting the impression of Pakistan-International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks failure, Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin has asked the nation not to lose hope.

“Talks with IMF are underway, which will be successful InshaAllah,” Shaukat Tarin said while talking to newsmen in New York.

Also Read: Shaukat Tarin’s ministry term ends but he’d continue as advisor: sources

He said that secretary finance is still in Washington and the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is also in contact with the team holding talks with the IMF.

The meeting with the MD IMF remained fruitful, the talks will be successful with the fund, he added. Replying to a question, Shaukat Tarin said that banks always demand ‘do more’ but we [Pakistan] cannot cross the redlines.